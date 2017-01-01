Red Oak Fire-Rescue Monthly Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Monthly Fire Rescue Report prepared by Chief Eric Thompson submitted to City Council at the May 8 meeting:

April Statistics: (1.) City: Electrical Wiring/Equipment Problem-3, Overheated Motor-1, Power Line Down-1, Service Call, Other-2, Lock Out-2, Smoke/Odor Removal-1, Public Service Assistance-4, Good Intent Call-1, Dispatched and Cancelled in Route-2, Authorized Controlled Burning-1, False Alarm or False Call-4, Smoke Detector Activation, No Fire-2, Severe Weather or Natural Disaster Standby-2. (2.) ESD #4: Outside Rubbish Fire-2, Electrical Wiring/Equipment Problem-1, Power Line Down-2, Person In Distress-1, Lock Out-1, Water Problem, Other-1, Authorized Controlled Burning-3, False Alarm/False Call-2, Carbon Monoxide Detector Activation, No CO-1. (3.) Other District: Cover Assignment, Standby, Move Up-6, Dispatched and Cancelled in Route-5.

Rescue & Emergency Medical Service: (1.) City: EMS, Other-1, EMS Call Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-77, Motor Vehicle Accident With Injuries-7, Motor Vehicle Accident With No Injuries-6. (2.) ESD#4: EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-51, Motor Vehicle Accident with No Injuries-1. (3.) Other District: EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-5.

Fire Operations Summary: The average total response time for April for fire apparatus was 5:42. Approximately 15% of the total call volume represents simultaneous calls requiring units to respond to areas outside their base districts, which inevitably results in increased response times. Total fire and EMS calls for service for the month was 199. For the month of April, we averaged 2.2 fire calls per day and 4.4 EMS calls per day for an overall daily average of 6.6 calls per day.

The Department gave 11 mutual aid responses in April to ESD #6, Ferris, Glenn Heights, Lancaster, Ovilla and Waxahachie and received four mutual aid responses from Glenn Heights and Waxahachie.