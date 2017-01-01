Red Oak Fire Rescue Monthly Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Monthly Fire Rescue Report prepared by Chief Eric Thompson submitted to City Council at the Jan 9 meeting.

December Statistics

(1.) City: Off Road Vehicle or Heavy Equipment Fire-1, Outside Rubbish Fire-2, Outside Rubbish/Trash/Waste Fire-1, Dumpster or Other Outside Trash Receptacle-1, Excessive Heat/Scorch Burns with No Ignition-1, Gasoline or other Flammable Liquid Spill-1, Electrical Wiring Equipment Problem-1, Heat from Short Circuit-1, Power Line Down-1, Service Call-1, Person In Distress-4, Water Problem/Other-3, Lockout-4, Smoke/Odor Removal-1, Public Service Assistance-2, Public Service-2, Assist Invalid-2, Unauthorized Burning-1, Good Intent Call-10, Dispatched and Cancelled in Route-3, Smoke Scare/Odor of Smoke-1, False Alarm/False Call-3, Unintentional Transmission of Alarm-1, Smoke Detector Activation/No Fire-2.

(2.) ESD #4: Building Fire-2, Grass Fire-1, Outside Storage Fire-1, Person In Distress-1, Lock-Out-1, Smoke/Odor Removal-1, Assist Invalid-1, Cover Assignment, Standby, Move Up-1, Dispatched/Cancelled in Route-1, No Incident Found on Dispatch-2, Authorized Controlled Burning-4, Detector Activation/No Fire-1, Alarm System Activation/No Fire-1.

Rescue & Emergency Medical Service

(1.) City: Emergency Medical Service Other-1, EMS Call Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-102, Motor Vehicle Accident With Injuries-1, Motor Vehicle Accident With No Injuries-3.

(2.) ESD#4: EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident With Injuries-21, Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries-1.

Fire Operations Summary

The average total response time for December for fire apparatus was 4:41. Approximately 13.9% of the total call volume represents simultaneous calls requiring units to respond to areas outside their base districts, which inevitably results in increased response times. Total fire and EMS calls for service for the month was 208. For the month of December, we averaged 2.7 fire calls per day and 4 EMS calls per day for an overall daily average of 6.7 calls per day.

The Department gave eight mutual aid responses in December to Lancaster, Waxahachie, Ellis County, Ferris, Midlothian and Palmer. The Department received one mutual aid response from Waxahachie.