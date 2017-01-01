Red Oak Fire Rescue 2016 Annual Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Annual Fire Rescue Report prepared by Chief Eric Thompson submitted to City Council at the March 13 meeting.

Message from the Chief

It brings great pride to present the Red Oak Fire Rescue 2016 annual report. This report illustrates the services, programs and accomplishments of the department over the course of the year. This year we placed a focused effort towards advancing professionalism of our services, being transparent to our stakeholders and communicating our value to the community.

The Fire Service is a noble calling, one which is founded on mutual respect and trust between firefighters and the citizens we serve. To ensure the continuing integrity of our service is not interrupted, the highest standards of ethical conduct and professionalism are demonstrated by our professional fire-fighters.

The fire department continues to be a dynamic, evolving, essential resource for our community. As professionals in our chosen field, we strive to bring excellence to the workplace every day to serve our citizens and visitors. Our community is steadily changing which tells us we must be progressive with our planning efforts and keep a proactive posture with our service delivery and programs. In order to preserve our value it is imperative we remain a community-oriented organization.

We will continue to be an advocate for the community and remain engaged through education and communication with stake holders. We will maintain a focus towards excellence and continuous improvement of the quality of our service.

Statistics, by themselves, do not characterize the dedication our department members put forward in carrying out our mission, vision, and values. Our member-driven strategic planning process continues to provide direction for our department in process, procedure, and budget. I am extremely proud of our professional staff and the tremendous effort they display each day to our community and surrounding communities.

I would like to express my appreciation to our citizens and stakeholders for the continuous support that you provide our organization. We welcome feedback on the quality of our service, the speed, professionalism and compassion in which it is provided. We strive each day to improve in every facet of our services.

The year 2016 brought continued improvements in our career development and professional credentialing of our staff. We capitalized on the experience and education of our staff to focus on succession planning for future leaders throughout our rank structure. Ensuring our personnel’s health, wellness and safety are our para-mount focus; these items have a direct influence on the capabilities to serve and protect the community.

It is our belief that the quality of life within our community depends on a partnership between the citizens, business community, elected officials and the city employees. Thank you for the honor and privilege of serving you.

2016 Statistics

(1.) City: Building Fire-7, Cooking Fire, Confined to Container-2, Mobile Property (Vehicle) fire-3, Passenger Vehicle Fire-8, Off Road Vehicle or Heavy Equipment Fire-2, Natural Vegetation Fire-1, Brush or Brush and Grass Mixture Fire-1, Grass Fire-7, Outside Rubbish Fire-10, Outside Rubbish/Trash/Waste Fire-7, Dumpster or Other Outside Trash Receptacle-2, Special Outside Fire Other-2, Outside Equipment Fire-1, Over Pressure Rupture from Air or Gas, Other-1, Air or Gas Rupture of Pressure or Process Vessel-1, Excessive Heat, Scorch Burns with No Ignition-1, Hazardous Condition, Other-2, Gasoline Or Other Flammable Liquid Spill-5, Gas Leak-2, Electrical Wiring/Equipment Problem-12, Heat from Short Circuit (wiring), Defective/Worn-1, Power Line Down-11, Arcing, Shorted Electrical Equipment-6, Service Call Other-3, Person In Distress-15, Lock Out-30, Water or Stream Leak-3, Smoke/Odor Removal-9, Public Service Assistance-12, Assist Police or Other Governmental Agency-5, Public Service-22, Assist Invalid-20, Unauthorized Burning-7, Cover Assignment, Standby, Move Up-4, Good Intent Call-8, Dispatched and Cancelled in Route-40, Wrong Location-3, No Incident Found on Arrival-8, Authorized Controlled Burning-2, Prescribed fire-1, Smoke Scare, Odor of Smoke-6, Smoke from BBQ/Tar Kettle-1, HazMat Release Investigation-1, False Alarm/False Call-64, Bomb Scare/No Bomb-6, System Malfunction-5, Sprinkler Activation due to Malfunction-1, Smoke Detector Activation/No Fire-6, CO Detector Activation Due to Malfunction-2, Unintentional Transmission of Alarm, Other-8, Sprinkler Activation/No Fire-Unintentional-1, Extinguishing System Activation-1, Smoke Detector Activation No Fire-5, Detector Activation No Fire Unintentional-3, Alarm System Activation/No Fire-8, Lightning Strike/No Fire-1, Severe Weather or Natural Disaster Standby-2, Citizen Complaint-1.

(2.) ESD #4: Building Fire-6, Passenger Vehicle Fire-1, Brush or Brush and Grass Fire Mixture-2, Grass Fire-1, Outside Rubbish Fire-4, Outside Rubbish/Trash/Waste Fire-3, Dumpster/Other Outside Trash Receptacke-1, Outside Storage Fire-1, Chemical Reaction Rupture of Process Vessel-1, Excessive Heat/Scorch Burns/No Ignition-1, Gas Leak-1, Oil or Other Combustible Liquid Spill-1, Electrical Wiring/Equipment Problem-1, Heat from Short Circuit, Defective/Worn-1, Power Line Down-6, Arcing/Sorted Electrical Equipment-2, Person in Distress-6, Lock Out-5, Smoke/Odor Removal-4, Animal Problem Other-1, Animal Rescue-1, Public Service Assistance-3, Public Service-4, Assist Police or Other Governmental Agency-1, Assist Invalid-12, Unauthorized Burning-5, Cover Assignment, Standby, Move-Up-3, Good Intent Call-3, Dispatched /Cancelled En Route-10, Wrong Location-2, No Incident Found on Arrival-7, Authorized Controlled Burning-20, Smoke Scare/Odor of Smoke-3, False Alarm/False Call-13, Smoke Detector Activation-1, Unintentional Transmission of Alarm Other-2, Smoke Detector Activation/No Fire-3, Detector Activation/No Fire/Unintentional-1, Alarm System Activation/No Fire-1.

(3.) Other District: Building Fire-1, Passenger Vehicle Fire-1, Grass Fire-3, Outside Rubbish Fire-1, Power Line Down-1, Assist Police or Other Governmental Agency-2, Assist Invalid-32, Cover Assignment, Standby, Move-Up-50, Dispatched /Cancelled En Route-30, False Alarm/False Call-2, Special Incident-1.

Rescue & Emergency Medical Service

(1.) City: Rescue, EMS Incident, Other-1, Medical Assist, Assist EMS Crew-5, Emergency Medical Service Other-12, EMS Call Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-1313, Motor Vehicle Accident With Injuries-73, Motor Vehicle Pedestrian Accident-4, Motor Vehicle Accident With No Injuries-63, Lock-In-7, Extrication of Victim(s) From Vehicle-1.

(2.) ESD#4: Medical Assist, Assist EMS Crew-2, Emergency Medical Service Other-3, EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-521, Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries-12, Motor Vehicle Accident with No Injuries-12, Lock-In-1, Extrication of Victim(s) From Vehicle-1.

(3.) Other District: Rescue, EMS Incident Other-1, EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-11, Motor Vehicle Accident With Injuries-2, Motor Vehicle Accident With No Injuries-2, Extrication, Rescue, Other-1, High Angle Rescue-1, Swift water Rescue-1, Power Line Down-1.

Fire Operations Summary

The average total response time for 2016 was 5:02.

Total Fire & EMS calls for service for the year were 2,696. For the year, the ratio of EMS incidents to Fire incidents is 69% to 29% respectively.

Excluding Mutual Aid calls, 70% of our calls were in the City and 30% of the calls were in the Emergency Service District #4. This year brought an overall increase in call volume to 17.31% over 2014 and 3.49% over 2015.

There were 343 overlapping district incidents in 2016.

There were 14 structure fire assigned responses for our jurisdiction in 2016, seven in the city and seven in ESD #4.

For 2016, we averaged 2.29 fire calls per day and 5.1 EMS calls per day for an overall daily average of 7.39 calls per day.

Full Response is 3 Engines, 1 Truck, 1 Chief and 1 Ambulance (12-15 people). Fires that do not require a full response were manageable by either the initial arriving company, a fire suppression system or the fire was out before arrival.

Training

Training is crucial to our Career Development. Red Oak Fire Rescue is committed to providing the citizens of the City of Red Oak with a highly trained fire and rescue department. Members are sent for specialized training on a regular basis throughout the region. On a regular basis, our firefighters train with area fire departments to maintain familiarity with each other and increase on-scene performance and safety. As the Rescue Department for the Ellis Dallas Unified Cooperative Team (EDUCT), each member of the department must be trained at the technician level on all rescue disciplines. This includes: High Angle, Trench, Confined Space, Heavy Extrication, Structural Col-lapse and Swift Water Rescue. Total training hours for 2016 were 9,929.

Firefighters participate in company level and multi-company training evolutions and exercises. This emphasizes teamwork and coordination during emergency incidents requiring multi-unit responses.

Rotation is used to maintain an even coverage of available apparatus across the city while crews are training. This is to ensure that there is a unit covering all stations and districts at all

Red Oak Fire Rescue Central Station, which opened in 2005, houses the Administration division of the department. Central Station is the home for one Truck, one Engine, one Re-serve Engine and one Brush Truck. Central Station’s primary response district is all City and ESD areas west of Hwy 342 to the boundaries of Ovilla and Glenn Heights. Station One also houses the city’s Emergency Operations Center.

Station Two, which opened in January of 2008, services all addresses east of Hwy 342. The station is located in the 1200 block of Pierce Road. Strategically located to receive the highest ISO points for addresses within the city, the station is within five road miles of the eastern-most residences of the City of Red Oak. Station Two houses one engine, one Heavy Rescue and one brush truck.