PET OF THE WEEK: “Shelby”

This German Shepherd is an athlete where fences are concerned. She will need at least 8 ft. fence. Very funny sweet girl. Please consider her to complete your family. Other animals at the shelter can be viewed at www.petfinder.com/shelters/TX1744.html

Amy Abernathy, City of Red Oak Animal Shelter

(214) 399-7730 • Aabernathy@redoaktx.org