PET OF THE WEEK: “Buddy”

Buddy is an older gentleman (8-years old) who doesn’t enjoy being alone all the time. He likes to cuddle with you when it’s storming. He is housebroken and crate trained. He is neutered and HW-. He would do well in a home without livestock. Please consider him to complete your family. Other animals at the shelter can be viewed at www.petfinder.com/shelters/TX1744.html

Amy Abernathy, City of Red Oak Animal Shelter

(214) 399-7730 • Aabernathy@redoaktx.org