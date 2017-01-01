NARFE monthly meeting to be held Feb. 14 in Corsicana

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W.7th Ave. (TX Hwy 31) in Corsicana.

The guest speakers will be Chip and Becky Curington, of Corsicana, who will talk about their adventures and exhibit results from five game safaris to Zimbabwe and Namibia in Africa, from the first in 1998 to the last in 2014. Animals discussed will include plains animals such as antelope to more dangerous game such as Cape Buffalo. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited.

NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 214-850-4783, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.