Melissa Barnes named Superintendent’s Support Staff Employee of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Melissa Barnes, who works at Shields Elementary as an ISS Aide, was recognized as Superintendent’s Employee of the Month for May at the School Board Meeting May 15.

She received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley introduced Barnes by saying, “Mrs. Barnes took the lead in preparing and organizing the school supplies for our students as we transitioned back to Shields on Ovilla Road.”

He quoted parents as having said, “Mrs. Barnes is firm, but fair. She always has positive words for students even though they are with her as a consequence.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues, “Mrs. Barnes is always willing to help out in the classroom. She works with small groups and individual students, which helps with classroom instruction.”

Barnes has been with the ROISD for eight years. She grew up all over the USA from Texas to Minnesota and graduated from Irving High School. She has been trained in Early Childhood and Special Education.

She and husband, Chris, have four children, Michael age 22, Derek age 20, Emily age 15 and Sarah age 12. They also have a six month old granddaughter, Adelynn.

She has attended Eastridge Baptist Church for the past 15 years where she works with children from birth to college age.

In her spare time she enjoys reading and making t-shirt blankets.

When asked of her reaction to being named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month she replied “I was a little nervous when Mrs. Jones walked in my room, then surprised when I saw Mr. Oakley. I am honored that what I do has made a difference.”