Jan. principal’s report by Rebecca Vega

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Each month at the meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees, a principal from a different campus is chosen to present a report to board members on their school.

H.A. Wooden Elementary Principal Rebecca Vega was the presenter at the Jan. 23 ROISD board meeting.

Vega has been the Principal at Wooden since 2014, prior to that she served as the Assistant Principal for five years.

She attended ROISD from second through twelfth grade and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Arlington, and a master’s degree from The University of North Texas.

She and husband, Alfred, have two children, Estella and Sebastian.

In the report Vega presented at the January board meeting, she stated:

As the school year began, and I began to design the ever-important staff t-shirt, I started to think about what I wanted our school year to look like.

“I thought about how I wanted parents and community members to feel when they entered our building. I thought about who we are at Wooden Elementary.

“What we came up with is very simple. Our shirts say: ‘We Are Students, We Are Teachers, We Are Family, We Are Wooden.’

“We Are Students: This speaks to the fact we are always learning at Wooden. We learn both from ourselves and from each other.

“We learn from our students every day, and especially when it comes to the Classroom Revolution. In many cases they know more about technology than we do. We strive at Wooden to continue to be students and to continue learning and growing.

“We Are Teachers: At Wooden, not just the actual teaching staff are ‘teachers.’ We are all teachers. From fifth-grade math all the way to food services. An example that comes to mind is our day custodian, Ms. Anita. Ms. Anita takes the time to get to know our students, and really pours her heart into helping them. We have one student in particular that she teaches. This student frequently has behavior infractions, and when he has a good day…he has one request. To go help Ms. Anita. Ms. Anita then spends the time taking with this student and he assists her in some of the basics of her job.

“She has built a relationship with this child, and she is teaching this student valuable life lessons. We are all teachers at Wooden, and I am proud of our teachers.

“We Are Family: Family has always been first at Wooden. When we have a staff member or student in need, Wooden jumps in to help. This is a quality that I am thankful to have in our staff. I saw our staff help out a fellow employee at Wooden in a huge way during the holiday season. I was in awe of the giving spirit everyone showed, and I was very proud of my family.

“We Are Wooden: This is probably my favorite summary of Wooden. It’s also my favorite hash-tag if you follow me on Facebook. All of the things I’ve mentioned make us who we are at Wooden. I am proud of the diversity of our staff and students. From the bilingual students to the foster children to the GT kids and everywhere in between…

“We are Wooden. Our diversity makes up who we are, and I am proud to be part of it.”