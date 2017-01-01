HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Jonathan Labrum

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

Red Oak High School Senior Jonathan Labrum, who participates in Band, Jazz Band, Robotics and National Honor Society, was named Honorable Hawk for the week of March 27.

Jonathan’s favorite subjects are Math and Science, the best book he ever read was “Catcher in the Rye,” and in his spare time he enjoys karate and learning about space.

Labrum said he is most proud of being a high school Aerospace Scholar.

His favorite musical artist is Charlie Parker and he said he would like to know how to speak more than one language.

Three words people use to describe Jonathan are talented, helpful and calm. If he could travel anywhere, he would like to visit Taiwan.

The two people Labrum would most like to meet are his mother’s parents, and he said the best advice he ever received was “Always try your best.”

After high school graduation, Jonathan plans to attend Texas A&M University.