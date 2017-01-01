HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Arles Martinez

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Jan. 30 is Arles Martinez, who participates in National Honor Society and Student Council.

Three words people use to describe Arles are smart, friendly and persistent.

His favorite subject is Physics, the best book he ever read was “Catching Fire,” and in his spare time he enjoys listening to music, basketball and reading.

Arles’ favorite musical artist is Logic, and he said he would like to know how to play an instrument.

Martinez said he gets inspiration from his mother and if he could travel anywhere he would like to visit outer space.

The two people he would most like to meet are Neil Degrasse Tyson and Stephen Hawking.

And, he said the best advice he ever received was “Always be true to yourself.”

After graduation Arles plans to attend UT or UCLA.