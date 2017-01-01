Hawk Theatre presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

By Shannon Vinson / Red Oak Hawk Theatre Parents

Red Oak’s Hawk Theatre is ready to wow audiences once again with a musical at Red Oak High School.

Director Christopher Rogers and the Hawk Theatre troupe bring the Performing Arts Center back to the roaring 1920’s as they debut the musical comedy, “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, and billed by New York Magazine as “the perfect Broadway musical,” the show has won 5 Tony Awards, 7 Drama Desk awards and the best musical for 2006.

The story is told through the imagination of a devoted musical theatre fan as she plays her favorite album “The Drowsy Chaperone,” and the musical literally comes to life in her living room. It’s a “musical within a comedy,” and tells the tale of a starlet ready to give up showbiz for marriage and a producer willing to do anything to make her stay. Toss in a colorful cast of characters including two gangsters, a Latin Lothario, a playboy, his best-man, a very unusual old woman and her butler along with the imagined Drowsy Chaperone and the musical is literally “show within a show.”

Hawk Theatre performs three shows January 12, 13 & 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Red Oak High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online at redoakhs.seatyourself.biz or at the door.