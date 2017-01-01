City of Red Oak Monthly Departmental Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was included in report to City Council at their May 6 meeting:

Municipal Court: Citation Listing-98, Warrant Payment-$26,362.50, Warrants Cleared-195, Warrants Issued-130, Active Warrents-5,534.

Code Enforcement: (1.) Violation Counts: Exterior Property Areas-Residence-20, Rubbish and Garbage-19, Junked Vehicle-5, Traffic Obstruction-5, Parking on Public Roadways-2, Oversized Vehicle-1, Exterior Structure-Roofs and Drainage-1, Required Facilities-1, Dumping-1, Exterior Structure-Exterior Walls-1, Fire Protection Systems-1, Sanitation and Safety-1, Illegal Land Use-1, Exterior Structure-Glazing-1, Loud Noises Prohibited-1, Accumulations of Water-1, Building Permit Required-1, Citizen Contacts-12, Zoning-Signage Retrieval-29, Substandard Properties-3, Notices of Violations-47, Case Notes-19, Citations-1, Executed Search Warrant-1, Reinspections-58.

Information Technology: Accomplishments: (1.) Desktop, Network and Servers: City Hall Moves, Methodist Pump Station-New Network, Desktop PC Replacements, Library-Rebuilt server. (2.) Public Safety Support: Engine 183 Replacement, Patrol Cars-Data911 issues, Unit 1602-Unit reprogrammed to function properly. (3.) General: CiscoEndpoint Protection Software-Completed testing, Microwave Radio Network-Reconfigured microwave frequencies to correct call drops.

Library: The library story times continue to grow and grow. We had our highest attendance ever on April 19- 12 toddlers, 12 adults and 7 babies. We danced the Hokey Pokey, read books about Bears and Mr. Purple bear sang some songs with the toddlers. The library is now gearing up for the Building a Better World Summer Reading Program. The program will start with a weekly Craft program June 6th, at 2:00. We will also have Weekly Family night programs on Thursdays, first one being June 8th at 7:00 p.m.

Texshare Databases are available at Red Oak Public Library. The Red Oak Library, as a member of the Texas Texshare program, provides access to over 67 FREE databases to library cardholders. According to the Texas State Library “TexShare databases are available at local libraries from TSLAC. TexShare provides a wealth of electronic database resources to over 700 public, academic, and medical libraries in Texas, at a significant cost savings because of TSLAC’s negotiated group purchasing agreements. It is a cooperative program designed to improve service to Texans and offer a broader range of materials and services than any single library can provide.”

Visit the ROPL website to see all databases available at www.redoaktx.org/206/Library

Library Stats: New Patron Cards-35, Cash Receipts-$507.74, Door Count-1631, Items Circulated-2,420, Programs Presented-5, Program Attendance-143, Reference Questions-311.

Upcoming Library Events: Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. the Library hosts Story Time for pre-school children. Book Club-May 15-6:30 p.m. Ladies Night Out-Bunco-May 18-7 p.m.

Public Works: Projects: (1.) Daubitz 20-inch Water Line: Kimley-Horn, the Consultant, submitted 50% plans to theCity on April 17. The City reviewed and provided comments back to the Consultant. They plan to submit 90% plans on the week of May 22. The project is expected to advertise the week of May 29. (2.) FM 664 Utility Relocation: Kimley-Horn, the Consultant, submitted 90% plans to the City on May 2. The project is expected to advertise the week of May 15. (3.) Drainage Design Manual Update: Kimley-Horn, the consultant, has prepared a draft of the updated manual for Staff to review. The Consultant and City Staff have met to discuss the draft. The final draft is expected week of June 19. (4.) Brothers Boulevard Utility Improvements: Kimley-Horn, the consultant, plans to submit 50% plans to the City by the end of the month. The Consultant is in the process of preparing design schedule.

Development: (1.) Hickory Creek Phase III: The paving and underground utilities improvements for phase three have been conditional accepted. (2.) Camden Park: The off-site wastewater line for the Camden Park subdivision has begun. The new wastewater line is expected to be installed by September 2017. (3.) Ovilla Corner: Construction plans for the site have been approved, and construction has already started.

Drainage Improvement Status: Blue Valley and Hill Lane are scheduled next for drainage/culvert cleaning.

Parks: (1.) Cherry Creek Preserve Disc Golf: All nine disc golf baskets have been installed. The Public Works crew is still in the process of preparing the site for parking and other site related issues.

Park Stats: (1.) Water/Wastewater Department: New Move Ins-32, Finals “Move Out”-21, Recycle Bins Delivered-23, Toters Delivered-32, Meter Re-reads-229, Leaks Repaired-3, Check for Leak-9, Graphed-1, Water Disconnect due to Non-payment-74, Water Re-Connects-71, Meter Change Out-8, Set Meters-2, Sewer Calls-4, Line Locates-18, Misc. Call Outs-49, Meter Reading-60 man hours. (2.) Streets: Mosquito Dunks Installed-20, Regulatory Sign Installation/Maintenance-8 man hours, Guide Sign Installation/Maintenance-8 man hours, Warning Sign Installation/Maintenance-4 man hours, Pot Hole Repairs-48 man hours, Assist Code Enforcement-15, Repair and Maintain Equipment-10 man hours, Shop Maintenance-15 man hours, Park Maintenance-86 man hours, Brush Clean Up-10 man hours, Debris/trash from ROW, Parks and Roadways-850 pounds, Debris/trash from Ponds, Lakes, Creeks-1050 pounds, Mow-32 linear miles, Weed Eat-32 linear miles.