CITY OF RED OAK: March 13 City Council meeting recap

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak City Council was held March 13 at the Red Oak Municipal Center.

Consent agenda items approved at the meeting included:

(1.) Minutes from Feb. 13 Regular and Feb. 27 Special Meeting.

(2.) An ordinance ratifying the budget for the 2015-2016 Fiscal Year.

(3.) A resolution approving terms and conditions for the purchase of four trailer mounted generators and related equipment.

(4.) A resolution approving a project order with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. as part of the Master Agreement for continuing professional services between the City of Red Oak and Kimley-Horn for their work updating the city’s Wastewater Master Plan regarding existing and proposed wastewater infrastructure including a Capital Improvement Project Prioritization List.

(5.) A resolution approving a professional engineering services agreement with Birkhoff, Hendricks & Carter, L.L.P., in an amount not to exceed $24,300 for the preparation of drainage study for the Green Acres Addition.

(6.) An expenditure by the Red Oak Industrial Development Corporation for drainage infrastructure improvements.

Mayor Alan Hugley explained that the only item to be considered during regular session was a resolution concerning the annual audit.

He said this was one course that counsel takes to make sure that money is being spent wisely and appropriately.

Andrew Moore, who is the audit principal from Judd, Thomas, Smith & Company, P.C. told council members that this was a clean audit with an increase in total reserves over the previous year.

Council approved a resolution to approve the audit.

No action was taken when council returned from closed session.