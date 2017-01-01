City Departmental Reports for March

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The following information was included in report to City Council at its April 10 meeting.

Municipal Court

Citation listing-111, warrant payment-$47,428, warrants cleared-204, warrants issued-210, active warrents-5,568.

Code Enforcement

(1.) Action counts: case notes-10, complaint-7 inspection-40, lien release-3, notice of violation-19.

(2.) Topic counts: nuisance-16, parking-7, zoning-2, structure-2, signs-1.

Information Technology

(1.) Accomplishments: desktop, network and servers: animal control-new network, Methodist pump station-new network.

(2.) Public safety support: ordered and replaced new mifi units for all PD and fire apparatus, updated policies on some PD vehicles for new mifi units, installed new server for vehicle location mapping, updated vehicle mapping software, new opticom units now installed in c181 and c182 vehicles.

(3.) General: cisco endpoint protection software testing, new ms4 software for storm water tracking, added ability to archive all Facebook entries for city pages.

Library

The Red Oak Public Library presented two days of spring break fun on March 14 and 16. Students watched movies and made crafts. one day animals of Noah’s Ark and the other day characters from secret life of pets.

Both days there seemed to have been plenty of Pokémon characters thrown in there for good measure. The program was attended by a total of 73 children and parents. The library will plan more activities for future school holidays. Library staff are now busily finalizing all for the summer reading club programs. They will begin the week after school is out.

Libraries of all types are part of a delicate ecosystem that supports the transformation of communities and lives through education and lifelong learning. From the cradle to the grave, libraries provide invaluable resources that serve as a lifeline for billions of users for access to technology, early and digital literacy instruction, job-seeking resources, social services and small business tools.

Library Stats

New patron cards-40, cash receipts-$778.46, door count-1932, items circulated-2,642, programs presented-8, program attendance-150, reference questions-314. Upcoming library events: Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. the library hosts story time for pre-school children. Book club: April 17-6:30 p.m. Play: “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” April 28, 7 p.m.

Public Works

(1.) Water/wastewater department: new move ins-42, finals “move out”-26, recycle bins delivered-32, toters delivered-34, meter re-reads-241, leaks repaired-6, check for leak-15, graphed-4, water disconnect due to non-payment-44, water re-connects-51, meter change out-3, set meters-4, sewer calls-5, line locates-8, pull and test meter-1, misc. call outs-46, meter reading-24 man hours.

(2.) Streets: mosquito dunks installed-15, regulatory sign installation/maintenance-8 man hours, guide sign installation/maintenance-6 man hours, warning sign installation/maintenance-2 man hours, repair and maintain equipment-16 man hours, shop maintenance-15 man hours, park maintenance-80 man hours, brush clean up-24 man hours, debris/trash from row, parks and roadways-650 pounds, debris/trash from ponds, lakes, creeks-1120 pounds, mow-6 linear miles, weed eat-6 linear miles.