City Departmental Reports for December

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was included in reports to City Council at their Jan. 9 meeting.

Library

Once again the Red Oak Public Library presented a family holiday classic, “Polar Express”. The evening was co-hosted by the Red Oak Friends of the Library who provided an array of snacks and treats for all. A total of 65 parents, grandparents and children attended the festivities. The Library also presented afternoon holiday crafts and movies. These were presented in the program room while students were out of school. The programs were attended by around 10 students. Fun had by all. Library circulation of materials continues to grow. Though gate count was up by 38% over December of 2015. The circulation stats include this month 163 e-books and 23 e-magazines. The library hopes to increase e-material use during the next year by promoting the service through programming and promotion on Facebook.

Library Stats

Computer Usage-200, Cash Receipts-$680, Program Attendance-87, Reference Questions Answered-254, Collection Size-14,658, Door Count-1319.

Animal Control

(1.) Red Oak: Dogs-24, Cats-3, Bites-3, Dead Animals Removed-2, Animals Transferred-1, Animals Euthanized-10, Animals Returned to Owner-10, Calls for Service-54, Still at Shelter-6, Adopted-2.

(2.) Glenn Heights: Animals Impounded-66, Animals Returned to Owner-10, Animals Euthanized-38, Still at Shelter-10, Hold for Adoption-8, Billed to Glenn Heights-$2960.

Court

Warrants Issued-133, Warrants Cleared-168, Active Warrants-5395, Citation Listing-126.

Public Works November Stats

(1.) Water/Wastewater Department: New Move Ins-33, Finals “Move Out”-18, Recycle Bins Delivered-38, Toters Delivered-31, Meter Re-reads-120, Leaks Repaired-4, Check for leak-4, Graphed-3, Water Disconnect due to Non-payment-55, Re-connects-42, Meters Changed Out-2, Set Meters-3, Sewer Calls-2, Line Locates-3, Pull and Test Meter-1, Misc. Call Outs-45, Meter Reading-42 man hours.

(2.) Streets Department: Mosquito Dunks Installed-8, Regulatory Sign Installation/Maintenance-4 man hours, Guide Sign Installation/Maintenance-2 man hours, Warning Sign Installation/Maintenance-1 man hours, Pot Hole Repairs-32 man hours, Repair and Maintain Equipment-20 man hours, Shop Maintenance-50 man hours, Park Maintenance-76 man hours, Brush Clean Up-2 man hours, Debris/trash from ROW, Parks and Roadways-1351 pounds, Debris/trash from Ponds, Lakes, Creeks-200 pounds, Mow-38 linear miles, Weed Eat-38 linear miles.

Information Technology

(1.) Desktop, Network and Servers: Replaced failed hard drive in court, Upgraded all backup software on City Servers, Rebuilt laptop for Building Inspection Department.

(2.) Public Safety Support: Voice recording, TXDPS CJIS Audit, New radio system, Jain network based audio system.

(3.) General: Document management.