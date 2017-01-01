Mark your calendars

Red Oak High School Blood Drive
March 9, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
ROHS Competition Gym, 122 State Hwy 342, Red Oak, TX 75154
Students can sign up through Student Council during their lunch period or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code redoakhs or visit https://goo.gl/2EnMtE to schedule an appointment.
Save time on the day of your donation by completing RapidPass from home or work. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to finish the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online before coming to your appointment.
North Texas Colorguard Association Colorguard Contest
March 10, 6:00 p.m.
Red Oak Middle School
154 Louise Ritter Dr., Red Oak, TX 75154
Admission is $10. Student admission (with a valid HS or College ID) is $5. Children seven and under get in free.
North Texas Colorguard Association Drumline Contest
March 25, 12:00 p.m.
Red Oak Middle School
154 Louise Ritter Dr., Red Oak, TX 75154
Admission is $10. Student admission (with a valid HS or College ID) is $5. Children seven and under get in free.