Mark your calendars

Red Oak High School Blood Drive

March 9, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

ROHS Competition Gym, 122 State Hwy 342, Red Oak, TX 75154

Students can sign up through Student Council during their lunch period or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code redoakhs or visit https://goo.gl/2EnMtE to schedule an appointment.

Save time on the day of your donation by completing RapidPass from home or work. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to finish the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online before coming to your appointment.

North Texas Colorguard Association Colorguard Contest

March 10, 6:00 p.m.

Red Oak Middle School

154 Louise Ritter Dr., Red Oak, TX 75154

Admission is $10. Student admission (with a valid HS or College ID) is $5. Children seven and under get in free.

North Texas Colorguard Association Drumline Contest

March 25, 12:00 p.m.

Red Oak Middle School

154 Louise Ritter Dr., Red Oak, TX 75154

Admission is $10. Student admission (with a valid HS or College ID) is $5. Children seven and under get in free.