Jan Myers named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Jan Myers, who teaches third grade at Eastridge Elementary School, was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month for March at the School Board Meeting May 15, receiving a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

In his introduction of Myers, Interim Superintendent Alan Oakley said, “Mrs. Myers is willing to do anything to help students and co-workers. She is a member of our PTA and our Literacy Team.”

He quoted parents as saying, “Mrs. Myers is so sweet and caring. She has made third grade our best year yet.”

Oakley also quoted colleagues, “Mrs. Myers has been a great asset to our third grade team. She is friendly, organized, and has creative ideas.”

Myers has been with the ROISD for two years. She began her teaching career in the Terrell ISD for 3 years and then she moved to DeSoto. After that she went to Cedar Hill for nine years before being employed with Midlothian ISD. She moved to Japan for approximately two years and worked in the Department of Defense Education System. After returning to the states, she worked for Irving ISD before coming to ROISD.

She graduated from Terrell High School, attended East Texas Baptist College, Howard Payne University and graduated from East Texas State University with a BS degree in Interdisciplinary Skills with a focus on Reading and is also certified in Special Education and ESL.

Myers and husband Mike, who is retired from the Army Air Force Exchange Service, have two sons Austin and Jordan and one granddaughter, Keira who is eight months old – and Myers said she is the joy of her life.

In her spare time she enjoys traveling, gardening and reading. During the summer months she volunteers at the Sims Library in Waxahachie.

She is a member of the Longbranch Community Baptist Church in Midlothian and the Los Libros Amigos Book Club in Desoto.

When asked of her reaction to being named Teacher of the Month she said, “I was proud and surprised when I found out I was named Teacher of the Month. This award was given to me, however; my students made this possible. Our class worked hard all year. They were engaged in rigorous activities to promote learning and we had fun doing it.”