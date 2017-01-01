7 things you can do with unwanted gift cards

By Kerry Sherin

Many gift cards lead long, dull lives, tucked away in the back of wallets behind gym and Blockbuster membership cards.

Every year, an estimated millions and sometimes billions of dollars on gift cards go unused. But if you’re hanging onto any unwanted gift cards after the holiday season, you don’t have to let them go to waste. Make your undesired gift cards work for you with the help of this guide.

Sell unwanted gift cards

Today, there are a number of sites eager to get their hands on your gift cards, including CardCash, Raise, and Cardpool. These companies will purchase your unwanted gift card for anywhere from 60% – 92% of its value to sell at a discount to customers. You can sell most physical and eGift cards, even if they have been partially used.

Swap unwanted gift cards

Some gift card sites – CardCash included – give you the option of trading your gift card for another. If you swap your gift card for one of CardCash’s partner gift cards, you can often swing a higher payout rate. Target offers a similar trade-in program, providing Target gift cards in exchange for competitors’.

Visit a Coinstar Exchange kiosk

Visit a yellow Coinstar Exchange kiosk in your local supermarket to trade your card in for cash. Once you scan or swipe your card, Coinstar will make you an immediate offer and print out a voucher you can redeem in the store.

Donate unwanted gift cards

Goodwill, CharityChoice, and other philanthropic organizations accept retail and restaurant gift cards as donations, as do many local schools and churches. You may even qualify for a tax deduction for your gift card contribution – be sure to hold onto a receipt or letter confirming the donation.

Re-gift unwanted gift cards

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and the gift card you have no use for might be a welcome surprise for someone else. If you know someone who would appreciate it, better to re-gift a gift card than let it go to waste – so long as the card has never been used.

Use a gift card to buy a gift

Your unwanted gift cards might come in handy as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day approach. Consider holding on to your gift card to make a future purchase as a gift for someone else.

Get a refund for unwanted gift cards

In certain states, merchants are required to refund a gift card balance if it falls below a certain threshold. In California, for example, you can get a refund from the store for a card with a balance under $10. In Maine, New Jersey, Montana, Oregon, and Washington, you may be able to receive a refund for a card with a balance under $5. Many other areas have laws regarding gift card refunds, so be sure to check out the gift card laws for your state.