Perry cleared of allegations of violating bid process

KAUFMAN – Ellis County County Commissioner Paul Perry, pct. 3, was cleared of all allegations relating to the violation of the competitive bidding process this past week.

County Judge Carol Bush made the allegations in March accusing Perry of sequential purchase too avoid the competitive bidding process.

Perry maintained his innoce throghout the investigation.

Perry has been an outspoken critic of the court in several areas and believes the allegations stem from his opposition to some of Bush’s decision.

The Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney’s Office was appointed as Attorney Pro Tem on March 21 by the 40th Judicial District Court in Ellis County to investigate and prosecute alleged violations.

Texas Rangers investigated the allegations and after reviewing the investigation and the pertinent statutes in this matter, the Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney’s Office “does not recommend criminal prosecution in this matter at this time.”

The Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney’s Office recommends that Ellis County provide training and education regarding its purchasing and auditing procedures in response to the investigation.