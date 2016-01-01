ROHS basketball player signs with University of New Mexico

Red Oak High School Senior Madi Washington has signed with the University of New Mexico to play basketball in the fall of 2017.

Head Basketball coach Jeffrey Sutton said, “I’m very proud of the things Madi has accomplished. She has put in a lot of hard work and that work ethic will serve her well as she continues her basketball career at New Mexico. We wish her nothing but the best and cannot wait to see what the future has in store for her.”

In attendance for the signing were her parents, family, coaches, teammates and friends.