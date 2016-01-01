Mansfield Summit beats Red Oak 35-7

MANSFIELD – Derek Johnson scored three touchdowns including a 70-yard scamper in the third quarter to cap the scoring and Tony Johnson added a 62-yard interception return in leading Mansfield Summit (3-4; 1-3) to its first District 10-5A win over Red Oak (2-5; 0-4) played at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Brysen McKinney capped an opening 10-play drive with a 2-yard run giving Summit a 7-0 lead. Red Oak’s Chris Bugg ran for 7 yards tying the game early in the 2nd quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Derek Johnson caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from McKinney to take the lead it wouldn’t relinquish. After forcing a Red Oak punt, Derek Johnson ran for a 33-yard touchdown.

Derek Johnson rushed for 132 yards while McKinney added 81 yards. Tony Johnson’s interception return came off a tipped pass stretching the Summit lead to 28-7 with 1:00 remaining in the first half.

Summit’s Corey Washington and Jorion Curry picked off passes while Brady Faulkner intercepted one for Red Oak. Blake Sonnier rushed for 111 yards for Red Oak.

Courtesy Dallas Morning News SportsDay HS