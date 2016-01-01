Mansfield Legacy defeats Red Oak 38-20 in regular-season finale

SportsDayHS – Trenton McDonald returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to spark Mansfield Legacy to a 38-20 victory over Red Oak in the regular-season finale Friday at R.L. Anderson Stadium.

Legacy (8-2, 6-1 in District 10-5A) will be the district’s top seed in Division I and will take on Cleburne from District 9-5A next week in the bidistrict round of the state playoffs.

Red Oak finished 3-7 overall and 1-6 in district, but Legacy had trouble containing Red Oak’s ground game, which took time off the clock and kept the ball out of Legacy’s hands.

Kameron Session led all rushers, finishing with 147 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown for Legacy, which also got scores from quarterback Kendal Catalon and receiver Maliki Clay.

Dee Johnson gained 79 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, and Blake Sonnier added 76 yards on 20 carries.