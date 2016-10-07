LADY HAWKS VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT (October 7, 2016)

Kylie Bryan (#17), Junior Defensive Specialist

Q: What do you like most about being part of the Lady Hawks volleyball team?

A: What I like most about being a part of the volleyball team is how we're all a family and we can get along with each other.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goals for this season are to make it to playoffs and to just have a great season.

Q: How has volleyball helped your leadership skills?

A: Volleyball has helped my leadership skills by being on the varsity team. Being on the team, I have to be a leader towards those younger than me and I try my best to be.

Q: Who is someone that has inspired you over your high school career?

A: One that has inspired me through my high school career would be my parents because they taught me that no matter what the issue may be, always stay positive.

Q: What word would you use to describe Red Oak Lady Hawks volleyball?

A: Dedicated.

Madison Ball (#18), Sophomore Hitter

Q: What do you like most about being part of the Lady Hawks volleyball team?

A: Being in shape, being disciplined, and being a better person.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goals are to become a better person/player, not just on the court, but in life in general.

Q: How has volleyball helped your leadership skills?

A: It teaches me to set an example for future members of the team.

Q: Who is someone that has inspired you over your high school career?

A: My Mom, because she motivates me to always do my best no matter the circumstances.

Q: What word would you use to describe Red Oak Lady Hawks volleyball?

A: Challenging.