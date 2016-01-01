LADY HAWKS VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: Kayla Brock (#8), Senior Setter

Q: What do you like most about being part of the Lady Hawks volleyball team?
A: It has taught me discipline and responsibility and I have gained some life long friends in my team mates and coaches.
Q: What are your goals for this season?
A: To have fun and go to the playoffs.
Q: How has volleyball helped your leadership skills?
A: It has helped me on and off the court. I have not only become a better player but also a better person.
Q: What word would you use to describe Red Oak Lady Hawks volleyball?
A: Family.
Q: Who is someone that has inspired you over your high school career?
A: My Dad.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Attend college and continue to play volleyball.