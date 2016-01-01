Lady Hawks secure playoff spot, then take Lancaster in straight sets

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – Although the Red Oak Lady Hawks had secured a playoff spot already in District 10-5A volleyball, there’s nothing like going into the playoffs with a big win and the Lady Hawks did just that last Friday night.

The Lady Hawks hosted the Lady Tigers from Lancaster and swept the Lady Tigers in 3 straight sets, 25-8, 25-6, 25-8.

It was also senior night for the Lady Hawks and this year they had three seniors that were honored after the win.

The Lady Hawks begin playoffs this week, so be sure to check the Red Oak ISD Athletic Web page for game dates, times and location.