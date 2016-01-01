Lady Hawk’s place first in the Arlington Invitational Tournament Aug. 19-20

ARLINGTON – The Varsity Lady Hawk Volleyball team finished first in the Arlington Invitational Tournament on Aug. 19-20.

The Lady Hawks defeated North Mesquite 25-7, 25-11, 25-9 in the first match and then defeated Amarillo Tascosa 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 15-11 in the quarterfinals.

They defeated Arlington Lamar in the semifinals 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 and defeated Arlington High in the Championship match 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18.

A Special congratulation to Katie Hess on being selected as the most valuable player of the tournament and to Serena Patterson on being selected to the all-tournament team.