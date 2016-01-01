Lady Hawk Volleyball: Lady Hawks sweep Bulldogs

RED OAK – The Lady Hawks varsity volleyball squad sputtered early in game one, but once the score reached 6-6, the Lady Hawks hit the gas and they were off. They went on to win game one 25-10. In games two (25-12) and 3 (25-8), the Fort Worth Trimble Tech Lady Bulldogs were never really in either game. The Lady Hawks dominated the net reeling off multiple point serves. The Lady Hawks open district play at home on Friday September 9 against Mansfield Legacy. First serve scheduled at 5:30 in the main gym.