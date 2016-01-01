Italy celebrates homecoming by trouncing Itasca 57-12

ITALY – The crowd at Friday's 2A-1 Region II District 8 homecoming game between the Italy Gladiators and the visiting Itasca Wampus Cats saw Italy’s football squad take apart Itasca by a tally of 57-12.

Junior Quarterback Tylan Wallace threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Senior Kevin Johnson scored two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air. Junior Kendrick Norwood carried 14 times for 126 yards to lead all rushers.

One of the highlights of the halftime festivities was the presentation of rings to the 2016 Italy High School State Championship 2A Lady Gladiator Track Team.

The Gladiators (5-2, 1-1) travel this week to Bosqueville for a 2A-1 Region II District 8 game on Friday, October 21.

Coming up next, the Wampus Cats play the Axtell Longhorns at home on Friday, October 21. Itasca will try to improve its 1-6, 0-2 season record. The Longhorns go into the contest with a 0-7, 0-2 record after their 58-2 district loss to Mart.