Hawks hold on for 17-14 win

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – Chris Bugg and Blake Sonnier each rushed for a touchdown, and Edgar Perez booted a decisive field goal late in the game as Red Oak held on to defeat Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a non-district matchup at Billy Goodloe Stadium.

QB Bugg staked Red Oak to a 7-0 lead early in the second period, reversing field on a 24-yard TD scamper, a lead it held at intermission. Sonnier’s 15-yard scoring run to open the second half gave Red Oak a 14-0 cushion.

Heights’ rallied in the final quarter, as Adrian Robinson sliced the Red Oak lead to 14-7 on a TD run with 10:49 left in the game. Trailing 14-7 and facing fourth and six at it’s own 17, Heights, despite having two remaining time-outs, elected to gamble on a reverse and was nailed by a host of Red Oak defenders led by LB Juwan Jones (28) for a six-yard loss. Three plays after taking over at the Heights’ 11, Perez drilled a 21-yard FG with 2:25 left that gave Red Oak a 17-7 lead. Heights scored with 37 seconds left to cut the Hawk’s lead to 17-14, but Red Oak fielded the ensuing pooch kick and sealed the win.