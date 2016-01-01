Hawks hold on for 17-14 win

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – Chris Bugg and Blake Sonnier each rushed for a touchdown, and Edgar Perez booted a decisive field goal late in the game as Red Oak held on to defeat Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a non-district matchup at Billy Goodloe Stadium.

QB Bugg staked Red Oak to a 7-0 lead early in the second period, reversing field on a 24-yard TD scamper, a lead it held at intermission. Sonnier’s 15-yard scoring run to open the second half gave Red Oak a 14-0 cushion.

Heights’ rallied in the final quarter, as Adrian Robinson sliced the Red Oak lead to 14-7 on a TD run with 10:49 left in the game. Trailing 14-7 and facing fourth and six at it’s own 17, Heights, despite having two remaining time-outs, elected to gamble on a reverse and was nailed by a host of Red Oak defenders led by LB Juwan Jones (28) for a six-yard loss. Three plays after taking over at the Heights’ 11, Perez drilled a 21-yard FG with 2:25 left that gave Red Oak a 17-7 lead. Heights scored with 37 seconds left to cut the Hawk’s lead to 17-14, but Red Oak fielded the ensuing pooch kick and sealed the win.

Kicker Edgar Perez (44) did not let his coach or team down when he drilled this 21 yard field goal putting the Hawks up by 2 scores. That 3 points was the difference in the game.

