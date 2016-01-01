Hawks gain 426 yards of total offense to overpower Athens 42-21

ATHENS – Hawk quarterback Chris Bugg completed 13 of 18 passes for 179 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 143.3 passer rating — to lead the Red Oak Hawks over the Athens Hornets 42-21 Friday night.

The Red Oak ground attack added 247 yards on 26 carries and three scores for 426 yards of total offense.

Not to be left out of the fun, the Hawks defense forced four fumbles – recovered two – and picked off four Athens passes on a night when the Hornets completed only two passes to their own receivers.

Up next for the Hawks is their District 10-5A opener at home against the Mansfield Timberview Wolves. Timberview is coming off two consecutive losses that include a 31-0 defeat at the hands of Highland Park on Sept. 9.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Billy Goodloe Stadium.