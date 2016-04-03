FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: This week’s games (November 3-4, 2016)

THURSDAY, NOV. 3
Maypearl vs Madison, 7:00 p.m. at Madison
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
Ennis vs Corsicana, 7:30 p.m. at Corsicana
Ferris vs Wills Point, 7:30 p.m. at Wills Point
Italy vs Axtell, 7:30 p.m. at Axtell
Lancaster vs Midlothian, 7:30 p.m. at Midlothian
Midlothian vs Lancaster, 7:30 p.m. at home (Senior Night)
Milford vs Calm, 7:30 p.m. at home (Parent’s Night)
Palmer vs Scurry Rosser, 7:30 p.m. at Scurry Rosser
Red Oak vs Legacy, 7:30 p.m. at Legacy
Life Waxahachie vs Venus, 7:30 p.m. at home (Senior Night)
Waxahachie vs Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m. at home (Senior Night)