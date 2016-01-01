Ennis’ offense outruns Lindale 41-28

ENNIS- Ennis was able to thwart off Lindale 41-28 Friday night in Lions Stadium. Running back Tycen Thompson led the way for Ennis with 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the night.

Ennis would score two touchdowns in the first quarter while their defense remained steady and pitched a shut out. Lindale would begin to rally in the second quarter off the strength of their run game and running back Jordan Robinson. Robinson had two rushing scores in the second quarter and held Ennis to a field goal to go into the half down 19-14.

Ennis would however turn up the offense a few notches and score eight in the third and 14 in the fourth. Running back Kyrie Holloway would run for 150 yards on the night as well to bring Ennis' rushing total to 342 on the night. Ennis finished with 475 total yards on offense and improved their district record to 2-0 and overall record to 5-2 on the season.