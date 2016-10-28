District leading Lincoln routs Ferris 42-6

FERRIS – Lincoln (7-2, 3-0 District 6-4A-DII) used three early touchdowns by multi-purpose player Devodric Bynum to top Ferris (3-5, 0-3), 41-6, Friday night at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Bynum, who had 98 yards rushing and two ground TDs in the first half and made a TD catch on Lincoln's initial pass attempt from 32 yards, helped the visiting District 6-4A leaders score the first 22 points in the skirmish and coast to the win.

Lincoln dominated the trenches in the first quarter with 175 yards rushing on two long drives (one of which was halted at the FHS one-yard line) and continued to push the ground game successfully with 236 rushing yards by halftime. Lincoln ended the night with 399 infantry-route yards but was hampered by 11 penalties in the last half.

Ferris’ defense stiffened at times but could not contain the quicker Lincoln backs and receivers. Ferris also was limited as sophomore standout running back Damian Edwards (786 yards rushing entering the game, 9.9 rushing average) missed much of the encounter with a turf toe injury.

Ferris kicker Ignacio Gomez booted a 45-yard field goal and was featured among senior band members during the halftime show for the district-contest-winning Ferris marching band. Joecoby Woodson paced the home squad with 67 yards rushing.

Courtesy SportsDay HS