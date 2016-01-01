Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender arrested near Eagle Pass

AUSTIN – John Albert Gover, 40, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos gang member, is now in custody after being captured Sept. 5 near Eagle Pass.

Gover was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. The arrest was not the result of a tip, and no reward will be paid.

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling near Eagle Pass encountered Gover, a U.S. citizen, as he allegedly re-entered the U.S. from Mexico. He was then apprehended for failing to report at a designated point of entry. His last known address was in the San Antonio, and he had been wanted since December of 2015.

For more information, see the U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release or his captured bulletin at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/capturedDetails.aspx?id=321.

In 2009, Gover was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact in Bexar County after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl. His criminal history also includes robbery, deadly weapon in penal institution, burglary of building, and a prior arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

So far in 2016, DPS and other agencies have arrested 14 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine sex offenders and six gang members, and $23,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.