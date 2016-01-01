Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender arrested in Missouri

AUSTIN – Zachary Aaron Jenkins, 31, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, is now in custody after being captured on December 14 in Springfield, Mo. Jenkins was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation, forgery and fraud. The arrest was not the result of tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, and no reward will be paid.

Working off investigative information received from Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, officers from the Springfield Police Department Special Response Team surrounded a residence where Jenkins was located. He eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the investigation.

In July 2015, Jenkins was convicted of indecency with a child-sexual contact involving a 9-year-old girl in Tarrant County, which was also his last known address. He subsequently was sentenced to 10 years of probation but absconded within a few weeks. For more information about his arrest, see his captured bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=343.

So far in 2016, DPS and other agencies have arrested 21 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 12 sex offenders and eight gang members, and $42,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.