Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Houston

AUSTIN – Kevin Wayne Matthews, 49, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, is now in custody after being captured on Wednesday in Houston. Matthews was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and deadly conduct. The arrest was the result of a tip, and a reward up to $7,500 will be paid.

Working off tip information, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents located Matthews at an apartment complex in Houston, and he was arrested without incident. Matthews’ last known address was in Houston, and his criminal history includes assault, burglary and possession of controlled substance. He had been wanted since November 2015. For more information, see his captured bulletin at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=337.

So far in 2016, DPS and other agencies have arrested 16 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine sex offenders and eight gang members, and $33,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: ( play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.