Reward offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Waco

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Monroe Hernandez, 49, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. In addition, Waco Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for Hernandez’s arrest. Hernandez is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Hernandez’s last known address was in Waco, and he has ties to the area. In 1993, Hernandez was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in McLennan County. His criminal history also includes possession of cocaine, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and multiple DWIs. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=338.

Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, left hand and both legs. Hernandez may be using an alias.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.