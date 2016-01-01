Reward offered for Most Wanted sex offender from Hurst

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Zachary Aaron Jenkins, 31, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Jenkins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation, forgery and fraud. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Jenkins has ties to Tarrant County, including the cities of Hurst (his last known address) and Euless. In addition, he may have frequented the Houston area this year. In July 2015, Jenkins was convicted of indecency with a child-sexual contact involving a 9-year-old girl in Tarrant County. He subsequently was sentenced to 10 years of probation but absconded within a few weeks. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=343.

Jenkins is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has tattoos of a skull, wings and arrow on his right forearm and a dove with artwork on his left arm.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters "DPS" – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.