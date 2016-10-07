Reward increased to $8,000 for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Spring

AUSTIN – The reward for Juan Carlos Pena, 51, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of October. Pena is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Pena’s last known address was in Spring, Texas, and he has ties to the McAllen and Houston areas as well as Reynosa, Mexico. Pena may occasionally cross the border between Reynosa and McAllen. He has been known to work in computer-related jobs. Pena’s criminal history includes burglary, assault and aggravated robbery. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=196.

Pena is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. His tattoos include “Yolanda My Love” on his right wrist; a unicorn and “Charlie” on his upper left arm; and a skull and eagle on his upper back. He also has scars on his right ankle and abdomen.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in the hope that the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.