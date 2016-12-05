Reward increased to $10,000 for Most Wanted Fugitive from El Paso

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the reward for Jaime Gonzalez, 37, has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of November. Gonzalez, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month's featured fugitive, is wanted for possession of child pornography and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

In November 2014, Gonzalez absconded from trial proceedings in El Paso while being prosecuted for possession of child pornography. Gonzalez was subsequently convicted of the crime and sentenced to serve time in prison. However, his whereabouts since absconding are unknown. Gonzalez has ties to El Paso and the state of Iowa. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=322 .

Gonzalez is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Gonzalez has tattoos on his back, neck and upper right arm. He has been known to use the alias Jaime Sotelo.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor's Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters "DPS" – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section). Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.