RED OAK ARRESTS: September 12-26

Little, Mitchell, 22, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).

Stimpson, Marquis, 28, failure to appear (warrant arrest), no liability insurance (warrant arrest).

Sanchez, Miguel, 52, no driver’s license (on view arrest).

Combs, Michael, 20, fraud destroy removal concealment writing (warrant arrest).

Tyson, Tavondra, 21, theft prop >=$2,500<$30k (warrant arrest).

Santamaria, Alfredo, 33, speeding ( arrest), no driver’s license ( arrest).

Smith, Tamisha, 28, violate dl restriction (warrant arrest), speeding (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest).

Sanders, Ashton, 18, expired operators license (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), theft prop >=$100<$750 (warrant arrest).

Cooper, Kevin, 37, no driver’s license (warrant arrest).

Boyd, Nicholas, 24, public intoxication (warrant arrest), assault - physical contact (warrant arrest), possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest), possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest), public intoxication (warrant arrest).

Brown, Justin, 24, forgery financial instrument (warrant arrest).

Campos, Jasmin, 28, speeding (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Ray, Richard, 50, poss cs pg 1 >=1g<4g (on view arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (arrest).

Mohammed, Rashid, 22, public intoxication (on view arrest).

McGrath, Laura, 31, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Melton, Sheldon, 26, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest), unl carrying weapon (on view arrest).

Martinez, Saul, 29, public intoxication (on view arrest)

Eiland, Nicholas, 35, poss cs pg 1 <1g (on view arrest), poss dangerous drug (arrest).

Jimenez-Robles, Engelberto, 59, duty on striking fixture/hwy landscape>=$200 (warrant arrest)

Rincon, Jonathan, 26, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), speeding (warrant arrest).

Obrien-Blount, Robin, 33, speeding (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Martinez, Desiree, 23, failed to maintain financial responsibility (warrant arrest), drove without lights when required (warrant arrest).

Williams, Kevin, 42, sex offenders duty to register life/annually (warrant arrest).

Ramos, Homero, 37, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), display expired registration (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Hood, Dmarcus, 38, assault causes bodily injury family member (on view arrest).

Morales, Jaime, 36, display expired registration (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Gajdica, Courtney, 35, possession of drug paraphernalia (instanter arrest).

Lee, T. J., 34, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), motor vehicle inspection violation (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), motor vehicle inspection violation (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Crocker, Jason, 37, poss cs pg 1 <1g (warrant arrest).

Burge, Abbey, 27, poss cs pg 1 <1g (warrant arrest).

Phillips, David, 30, sex offenders duty to register life/annually (warrant arrest).

Watkins, Thomas, 24, theft prop >=$100<$750 (warrant arrest).

Sikes, Aaron, 37, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), display expired registration (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Smith, John, 44, parole warrant (arrest).

Perez, Alexsandar, 25, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), speeding (warrant arrest).

Webb, Terry, 53, failure to appear (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), display expired registration (warrant arrest).

Lopez-Ramirez, Martin, 29, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Ubaldo-Rosas, Dionisio, 33, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Herod, Jimmy, 50, disregard traffic control device (warrant arrest), speeding (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Saxon, Clinton, 36, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Manning, David, 55, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).

Blakemore, Dante, 20, theft prop >=$100<$750 (warrant arrest).