RED OAK ARRESTS: October 3 – 10

Goss, James, 56 failure to appear (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest).

Bloom, Todd, 43, driving while intoxicated/open alch container (on view arrest).

Byrum, Bryan, 42 driving while license invalid (on view arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), motor vehicle inspection violation (warrant arrest).

Adams, Robert, 39, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Garcia, Olivia, 32, speeding - school zone (warrant arrest).

Sorrels, Veronica, 22, driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Johnson, Nijel, 19, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest), Tarrant County SO, theft from person (warrant arrest).

Manning, Travis, 41, poss use inhale/ingest volatile chem (on view arrest), unauth use of vehicle (on view arrest), Orange County SO.

Hoban, Michelle, 34, false alarm or report (warrant arrest).

Love, William, 60, Driving While License Invalid ( Arrest), No Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance ( Arrest)

Pinckney, Jawaun, 17, criminal mischief >=$100<$750 (on view arrest), criminal mischief >=$750<$2,500 (on view arrest), minor in possession of tobacco (on view arrest), pedestrian use of roadway (on view arrest).

Mojica-Huerta, Salvador, 31, No Driver’s License (On View Arrest).

Smith, Shaun, 35, theft prop <$2,500 2/more prev conv (warrant arrest).

Villalobos, Jacqueline, 22, assault causes bodily injury family member (warrant arrest).

Sparks, Rose, 59, theft of serv >=$2,500<$30k (warrant arrest).

Alexander, Lamar, 25, driving while lic. suspended/invalid (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability. Insurance (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest).

Puente, Richard, 46, possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Leija, Arturo, 57, driving while intoxicated.