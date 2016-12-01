RED OAK ARRESTS: November 21 – 28

Polk, Jeremy, 30, ran red light (warrant arrest).

Hernandez, Ignacio, 22, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), disregard traffic control device (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Smith, Kimberly, 33, injury child/elderly/disable w/int bodily inj (warrant arrest).

Maloof, Christopher, 38, driving while intoxicated/open alch container (on view arrest).

Rodriguez-Luna , Hilarion, 48, public intoxication (warrant arrest).

Davis, Daejza, 21, drove without lights when required (warrant arrest), signaling turns; use of turn signals (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), violate promise to appear (warrant arrest).

Clewis, Harry, 20, evading arrest det w/veh ( arrest).

Fisher, Blake, 23, tampering/fabricate phys evid (warrant arrest), tampering/fabricate phys evid (warrant arrest), poss marij <2oz (warrant arrest), fail to id fugitive intent give false info (warrant arrest), evading arrest detention (warrant arrest), evading arrest detention (warrant arrest).

Pacheco, Anthony, 37, speeding (warrant arrest), violate promise to appear (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), display expired registration (warrant arrest), expired operators license (warrant arrest), violate promise to appear (warrant arrest).

Sikes, Amber, 36, accident involving damage to vehicle>=$200 (warrant arrest).

Dawson, Johnerius, 20, no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), turned when unsafe (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest)

Kitchens, Corey, 28, failure to appear (warrant arrest), possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest).

Mitchell, Tamara, 33, theft prop >=$100<$750 (on view arrest).

Armstead, King, 18, assault causes bodily injury family member (on view arrest).

Flanery, Daniel, 26, speeding (warrant arrest), possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest), criminal mischief >=$750<$2,500 ( arrest).

Orozco, Daniel, 18, poss cs pg 1 <1g (warrant arrest), poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).