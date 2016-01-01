RED OAK ARRESTS: December 21 – 26

Holmes, Michael, 38, driving while license invalid, no motor vehicle liability insurance, failure to appear.

Martinez, Desiree, 18, unauth use of vehicle (on view arrest).

Crumpton, Onedja, 17, burglary of vehicle, fail to identify giving false/fictitious info, burglary of vehicle, burglary of vehicle.

Garcia, Nedra, 35, no motor vehicle liability insurance, motor vehicle inspection violation, failure to appear.

Smith, Marci, 47, no motor vehicle liability insurance.

Rodkey, Kristi, 44 poss cs pg 1 >=1g<4g (on view arrest).

Reynolds, Antwon, 30, display expired registration, no driver’s license.

Cambell, James, 22, assault physical contact family violence (on view arrest).