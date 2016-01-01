RED OAK ARRESTS: December 12 – 19

Riser, Stephen, 26, poss cs pg 1 <1g, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).
Kosarek-Goodson, Marsha, 38, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).
Chagala-Zapot, Jose, 24, public intoxication (on view arrest).
Horspool, Rebecca, 40, poss cs pg 1 >=4g<200g (on view arrest).
Mansfield, Justin, 21, criminal trespass, poss cs pg 1 <1g (on view arrest).
Rose, Michael, 38, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest).
Moore, Tre Shawn, 21, poss marij <2oz (warrant arrest).
Delira, Alexander, 26, no motor vehicle liability insurance, violate promise to appear, violate promise to appear, theft - misdemeanor - property, no motor vehicle liability insurance, no driver’s license, assault causes bodily injury family member (warrant arrest).
Hedgeman, Louis, 24, speeding, failure to appear (warrant arrest).
Reginald, Robert, 19, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).
Taylor, Elizabeth, 25, public intoxication (on view arrest).
Young, Terrance, 20, burglary of vehicle, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).
Flowers, Donya, 18, burglary of vehicle, poss marij <2oz, theft from person (arrest).
Skelton, Sarah, 29, theft prop >=$50<$500 (warrant arrest).
Eden, Jimmy, 31, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).