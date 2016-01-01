RED OAK ARRESTS: December 12 – 19

Riser, Stephen, 26, poss cs pg 1 <1g, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).

Kosarek-Goodson, Marsha, 38, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).

Chagala-Zapot, Jose, 24, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Horspool, Rebecca, 40, poss cs pg 1 >=4g<200g (on view arrest).

Mansfield, Justin, 21, criminal trespass, poss cs pg 1 <1g (on view arrest).

Rose, Michael, 38, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest).

Moore, Tre Shawn, 21, poss marij <2oz (warrant arrest).

Delira, Alexander, 26, no motor vehicle liability insurance, violate promise to appear, violate promise to appear, theft - misdemeanor - property, no motor vehicle liability insurance, no driver’s license, assault causes bodily injury family member (warrant arrest).

Hedgeman, Louis, 24, speeding, failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Reginald, Robert, 19, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).

Taylor, Elizabeth, 25, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Young, Terrance, 20, burglary of vehicle, poss marij <2oz (on view arrest).

Flowers, Donya, 18, burglary of vehicle, poss marij <2oz, theft from person (arrest).

Skelton, Sarah, 29, theft prop >=$50<$500 (warrant arrest).

Eden, Jimmy, 31, driving while intoxicated (on view arrest).