GLENN HEIGHTS ARRESTS: August 26-September 9

Harold-Washington, Erica, 28, Richardson, Dallas, Garland PD warrants.

Thompson, Robbie, 27, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Dallas PD warrants.

Johnson, Darryl, 35, public intoxication.

Douglas, Irvin, 23, Glenn Heights, Dallas PD warrants.

Bailey, Bobby, 19, Glenn Heights PD, Ellis Co SO warrants.

Byrd, Eric,19, assault cbi fv.

Newman, Robert, 45, Dallas Co SO warrant.

Clark, Alvin, 46, dwi w/child under 15.

Mendez, Fortino, 56, dwi.

Valencia, Arley, 22, assault cbi fv and poss of controlled sub.

Walker, Marial, 32, assault by contact fv.

King, James, 58, Dallas PD.

Schrank, Blake, 19, poss of marijuana<2oz, Haltom City, North Richland Hills PD.