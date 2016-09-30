ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF: September 9-18

Theft of a Firearm in the 300 block of Meandering Way, Red Oak.

Identity Theft in the 900 block of Toth Road, Ennis.

Criminal Trespass in the 800 block of North Armstrong Road, Venus.

Public Intoxication in the 1200 block of FM 780, Ferris. W/M was arrested.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Mischief in the 1200 block of FM 780, Ferris. W/M was arrested.

Burglary of a Building in the 5300 block of Interstate 45, Garrett.

Assault Family Violence in the 900 block of Melissa Drive, Waxahachie.

Dog Bite in the 200 block of Bigham Road, Waxahachie.

Animal Bite in the 2100 block of Country Acres, Venus.

Warrant Arrest in the 300 block of Youngblood, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested.

Fraud in the 2600 block of Derrs Chapel, Italy.

Assault in the 3900 block of Highway 287, Waxahachie.

Meet complainant in the 100 block of Fox Trail, Red Oak.

Theft in the 900 block of East Ovilla Road, Red Oak.

Animal Bite at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Waxahachie.

Disturbance in the 600 block of Sardis Road, Midlothian.

Theft in the 200 block of Cottonwood Rd, Palmer.

Criminal Mischief in the 300 block of Vineyard, Waxahachie.

Narcotics arrest in the 1800 block of Bluff Springs Road, Ferris. W/M was arrested.

Theft 2400 block of Crisp Road, Ennis.

Disturbance in the 3000 block of South Highway 77, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 1100 block Epps Road, Palmer. W/M was arrested on a Waxahachie PD warrant.

Welfare Check in the 700 block East Highland, Red Oak.

Criminal Mischief in the 4900 block of Elk Trail, Midlothian.

Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information in the 6800 block of West Highland Road, Midlothian.

Disorderly Conduct in the 1100 block of Pierce Road, Red Oak.

Meet complainant in the 200 block of Farrar Road, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 1100 block of Hampshire Drive, Waxahachie.

Burglary of a Vehicle in the 1500 block of McFarland Drive, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrants.

Warrant Service in the 2700 block of South 2nd Street, Dallas. B/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant and a Dallas PD warrant.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on an Ellis County warrant, Dallas County warrant, and Waxahachie PD warrants.

Burglary of a Building in the 800 block of Preston Road, Red Oak.

Theft of in the 100 block of Henry Ln, Ferris.

Warrant Service in the 1700 block of Farm to Market Road 780, Ferris. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Harassment in the 200 block of Jeffery Road, Palmer.

Meet Complainant in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, Palmer.

Mutual Aid in the 800 block of Pigg Road, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Assault in the 3900 block of FM 1183, Ennis.

Criminal Mischief in the 100 block of Becky Lane, Waxahachie.

Theft in the 100 block of Spring Branch, Red Oak.

Theft in the 1200 block of Jackson Street, Red Oak.

Meet Complainant in the 1700 block of FM 664, Ferris.

Meet Complainant in the 200 block of Prairie Creek Road, Red Oak.

Theft in the 1100 block of Nash Howard Road, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 100 block of Slate Rock Road, Ennis.

Burglary of a Habitation in the 100 block of Ridge Oak Drive, Red Oak. W/F was arrested. Subject was also arrested on three misdemeanor warrants out of Red Oak PD.

Warrant Service in the 1000 block Eastridge Circle, Red Oak. W/M was arrested on an Ellis County warrant.

Meet Complainant in the 100 block Lassetter Road, Red Oak.

Meet complainant in the 7800 block FM 879, Ennis.

Meet Complainant in the 500 block Cedar Tone Lane, Red Oak.

Criminal Trespass in the 600 block Stacks Road, Bristol.

Domestic disturbance in the 800 block Preston Road, Red Oak.

Theft in the 400 block of Matthews Road, Maypearl.

Assault Family Violence in the 200 block of Margret Lane, Red Oak.

Assault Family Violence in 300 block of Highway 34, Avalon.

Driving While Intoxicated in the 500 block of East Ovilla Road. B/F was arrested.

No Driver’s License arrsest in the 5000 block Highway 287, Midlothian. W/M was arrested.

Welfare Check in the 800 block of East Highland Road, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 100 block of Sandy Lane, Waxahachie.

Mutual Aid in the 5100 block of Highway 34, Bardwell.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. B/M arrested on Ellis County warrants and a Lancaster PD warrant.

Criminal Mischief in the 1400 block of N Oak Branch, Waxahachie.

Criminal Mischief in the 200 block of Southwick Drive, Palmer.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Meet Complaint in the 200 block of South Hillside, Red Oak.

Harassment in the 4000 block of Kaspar Lane, Ennis.

Theft in the 1900 block of Willow Bend, Oak Leaf.

Warrant Service 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant as well as Dallas PD warrant.

Possession of Controlled Substance in the 1500 block of FM 1446, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested and transported to jail.

Criminal Trespass in the 3100 block of Highway 34, Ennis. W/M was arrested and transported to the jail.

Credit Card Fraud in the 100 block of Hill Road, Ferris.

Harassment in the 3400 block of Willow Bend Lane, Midlothian.

Warrant Service in the 1200 block of Broadhead Road, Waxahachie. W/F arrested on Oklahoma warrant.

Theft in the 300 block of Jackson Street, Waxahachie.

Evading Arrest in the 8200 block of Singleton Road, Midlothian.

Meet Complainant in the 100 block of Orr Circle, Palmer.

Meet Complainant in the 100 block of Sheri Way, Red Oak.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle on Interstate 35, Italy.

Theft in the 200 block of Alvis Lane, Ferris.