ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF: November 30 – December 6

Warrant Service in the 200 block Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on a traffic warrant out of Ellis County.

Theft in the 1200 block of Eastgate Road, Midlothian. Two additional service numbers issued relating to the case.

Theft in the 800 East Highland Road, Red Oak.

Theft in the 800 block Black Champ Road, Waxahachie.

Assault by Contact in the 3700 block South Highway 287, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested.

Theft in the 800 block Black Champ Road, Waxahachie.

Criminal Mischief in the 1200 block of Creek Circle, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 900 block of Bells Chapel Cir, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Midlothian PD warrants.

Burglary of Habitation in the 900 block of Forreston Road.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. B/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Westgate Drive, Waxahachie. B/M was arrested on an outstanding Pardons and Parole warrant.

Theft in the 100 block of Red Oak Creek Road, Oak Leaf.

Assault Family Violence in the 300 block of NW CR 180, Ennis.

Assault Family Violence in the 3000 block of South Highway 77, Waxahachie.

Disturbance in the 100 block of Oaklawn, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 100 block of Oaklawn, Waxahachie. W/F arrested for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.

Criminal Mischief in the 100 block of Shelby Circle, Red Oak.

Criminal Mischief in the 10800 block of South FM 157, Maypearl.

Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle in the 900 block of Bluff Springs, Ferris.

Assault in the 4800 block of Highway 34, Bardwell. W/M was arrested.

Criminal Mischief in the 700 block of Zmolek Road, Ennis.

Assault in the 900 block East Ovilla Road, Red Oak.

Theft in the 3300 block of Serene Drive, Midlothian.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street. W/M was arrested on an Ellis County Warrant.

Identity Theft in the 10,000 block of Baucum Road.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Westgate Drive. W/M was arrested on a Parole Violation.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street. B/M was arrested on an Ellis County Warrant.

Animal Control in the 200 block of Ridge Oak Drive, Red Oak.

Theft in the 3400 block of South Hampton Road, Oak Leaf.

Evading Arrest at Ovilla Road and Highway 342, Red Oak.