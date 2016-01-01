ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF JOHNNY BROWN: Keep your unused medications out of the wrong hands

Each spring and fall, your Sheriff’s Office joins other local and area law enforcement agencies, along with the Impact Ennis and Impact Waxahachie organizations, in holding a drug take back event where you can easily and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription and over the counter medications.

Through those collection events, we take in hundreds of pounds of these medications for disposal. Your participation helps keep these medications out of the wrong hands; it also helps protect our environment when they’re not disposed of at home by flushing them down a toilet.

At this fall’s event alone, 881 pounds were collected at Ellis County collection sites, with another 74 pounds collected at a Navarro County drop off location. Over the years, thousands of pounds of unused medications have been collected through your participation.

I want to make sure you’re aware that you don’t have to wait until one of the semi-annual events comes around. We’re fortunate here in Ellis County to have the following permanent drop box locations where you can safely dispose of your unwanted medications:

• Ellis County Constable Pct. 1 Office, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

• Italy Police Department, 161 W. Main St., Italy

• Midlothian Police Department, 1150 N. U.S. Highway 67, Midlothian

• Red Oak Police Department, 547 N. Methodist St., Red Oak

• Waxahachie Police Department, 216 N. College St., Waxahachie

Feel free to use any of these sites; both prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at any of the above locations during normal business hours.

As always, please keep our military and service personnel in your thoughts and prayers. It’s because of their service and safekeeping of our great nation that we’re able to enjoy the rights and freedoms that we have.

May you and your loved ones have a Blessed Week.

Johnny Brown has served as Sheriff of Ellis County since Jan. 1, 2009, and is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute. He has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and holds a Master’s Peace Officer’s Certificate with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education.