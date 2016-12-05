ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF JOHNNY BROWN: Keep our veterans in your thoughts and prayers every day

This past Tuesday saw many of us exercise our right to cast a ballot for the candidates of our choice in political races ranging from the county level on up through our state and federal offices. I want to personally thank everyone who cast a vote to re-elect me as your Sheriff. I am humbled by your continued support.

At the close of each week’s column, I always ask you to keep our military and service personnel in your thoughts and prayers. It’s because of their service and safekeeping of our great nation that we’re able to enjoy the rights and freedoms that we have, such as the right to vote. This past Friday was Nov. 11, Veterans Day, which is set aside each year as a national holiday for us to honor and remember our military veterans.

Veterans Day saw its inception as a remembrance of the World War I armistice, or temporary ceasefire, that began at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, 1918. Originally known as Armistice Day, it was after World War II that the commemoration was renamed Veterans Day in honor and memory of all veterans who have served in our nation’s military services.

The first ever Veterans Day Proclamation was issued by President Eisenhower and reads, “In order to insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all veterans, all veterans’ organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose. Toward this end, I am designating the Administrator of Veterans’ Affairs as Chairman of a Veterans Day National Committee, which shall include such other persons as the Chairman may select, and which will coordinate at the national level necessary planning for the observance. I am also requesting the heads of all departments and agencies of the Executive branch of the Government to assist the National Committee in every way possible.”

During the early 1970s, there were several years that Veterans Day was moved to another date; however, considerable public sentiment led to President Ford signing legislation that restored its observance to Nov. 11, no matter what day of the week it were to fall on. You can learn more about the history of Veterans Day on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website at www.va.gov/opa/vetsday/vetdayhistory.asp.

And in case you didn’t know, Ellis County maintains a Veterans Service Office where military veterans, their dependents and survivors can learn more about benefits provided by the state and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. More information is available on the county’s website www.co.ellis.tx.us or by calling 972-825-5099 or 972-825-5328. Please make sure any veterans you know are aware of this service.

May you have a Blessed Week.

Johnny Brown has served as Sheriff of Ellis County since Jan. 1, 2009, and is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute. He has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and holds a Master’s Peace Officer’s Certificate with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education.